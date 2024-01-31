Kalen DeBoer is impressed with the freshman.

The Alabama football program has seen a ton of changes since legendary coach Nick Saban decided to retire. Kalen DeBoer came from Washington to Alabama and was followed by a number of players in the transfer portal. One big addition was freshman signal-caller Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer to Tuscaloosa and is expected to be a big part of the Alabama football program going forward.

Mack is expected to be the backup to Heisman Trophy finalist Jalen Milroe next season, but DeBoer has been impressed with what he has seen from Mack (h.t Chase Goodbread of the Tuscaloosa News).

“He's young. For him to do what he did this last year with us, (as a guy who) reclassified, he learned the offense as fast as anyone I've ever seen at that age.”

Mack has familiarity with the offense since he spent the past year at Washington, so that should help the transition become more seamless. Other players, such as Germie Bernard and Parker Brailsford, transferred to the Alabama football program once DeBoer took the job.

There are a lot of changes in Alabama, and more will be coming once the spring transfer portal window opens. But, DeBoer has been able to bring in some top-ranked recruits such as Austin Mack, and there are a lot of reasons to be encouraged with the Crimson Tide's direction despite Nick Saban retiring from the game.

Everyone has big shoes to fill, but Mack could be the Alabama football starting quarterback in a couple of seasons.