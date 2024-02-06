Alabama football is adding a new special teams coach to the staff. Jay Nunez is coming over from Oklahoma to join the Crimson Tide.

Alabama football is poaching a coach from one of its colleagues in the SEC. The Crimson Tide are adding former Oklahoma special teams assistant Jay Nunez to the staff, per 247Sports. Nunez is one of many new assistants on the Alabama football staff for the 2024 season.

Nunez is coming to Alabama after spending two seasons at Oklahoma. Before that, Nunez had been with Eastern Michigan for five years. He joins a new coaching staff at Alabama football with Kalen DeBoer taking over for legendary coach Nick Saban, who retired after the 2023 season. DeBoer coached Washington to a College Football Playoff championship appearance this past season. Alabama football also made it to the CFP but lost in a semi-final game to Michigan.

Nunez has spent several years in college football, working mostly at schools throughout the midwest. He spent several years at Eastern Michigan coaching special teams and defensive tackles. His special teams units at Eastern Michigan were almost always ranked near the top of the Mid-American Conference in those statistical categories. He also spent time at the University of Minnesota, as a quality control assistant.

With Oklahoma, Nunez helped the Sooners to a 16-10 record in two seasons under head coach Brent Venables. The Sooners got to a 10 win season in 2023, before losing in the Alamo Bowl to Arizona.

Oklahoma is joining the SEC for 2024 competition, after spending several years in the Big 12. Alabama football and Oklahoma play each other in the Sooners' inaugural SEC season, on November 23rd in Norman. The coaching move adds even more flavor to the game.