Oklahoma football's true freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold isn't shirking responsibility for the team's Alamo Bowl loss

Oklahoma football fell 38-24 to Arizona in yesterday's Alamo Bowl and true freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold is standing front and center facing the team's woes.

Arnold was 26 for 45 with 361 yards passing, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in the game. He finished with a passer rating of just 58.5. Arnold started instead of regular-season starter Dillon Gabriel, who recently announced his intention to transfer to Oregon.

“Those mistakes were on me,” the Oklahoma football quarterback told reporters after the game. “I'm going to take the full blame for that. I've just got to be better. I thought they put me in great positions to win tonight, but lack of execution was the problem we had tonight.”

“We've got to be a little better around him, help him,” said Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. “I don't want to speak the obvious, but you're not going to win when you lose the turnover margin 6-1.”

Arnold was named the 2022 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.

Despite his bowl game struggles, Oklahoma football fans and players are excited about what Arnold will be able to bring the program in the coming years.

“I've watched Jackson since he's been here,” Oklahoma receiver Jalil Farooq said leading up to the game. “I've watched him grow up. Him stepping up in the room — I'm very excited to see him play in the bowl game. I can't wait until he showcases his talent. He's a great dude, a great leader. He can sling it.”