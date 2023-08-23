It took almost 14 years for everyone to find out it was Nick Saban and Alabama football who made Tim Tebow cry.

Florida football's stinging 32-13 loss to Saban and Co. in the 2009 SEC Championship Game was the one Tebow had the most regrets in his playing career. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner made the startling revelation in the Netflix sports documentary “Swamp Kings,” per AL.com's Mark Helm.

“When I look back at all of the games I've ever played in, that's the one I have the most regret for. We were so close to do it. But we were still trying to match the past versus press on for the future,” Tebow said.

The 2009 SEC title game against Alabama football was the lowest moment in Tim Tebow's career at Florida

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not only were Urban Meyer's crew vying for SEC supremacy, but they were also aiming for an undefeated record and a third national title in four years. To their dismay, Alabama football's relentless defense put the clamps on Tebow.

Although he completed 20 of 35 passes for 247 yards, he also threw a critical interception. Tebow was so disappointed, he cried after the final whistle blew.

“Their defense was relentless on Tim. Never see it happen where their focus was on ‘get after him,” Meyer said.

Apparently, Urban Meyer also took the loss hard. He retired from coaching because of health issues several days later. For Meyer, getting booed after losing to Steve Spurrier's South Carolina football four years earlier was more painful. However, the loss to Nick Saban in 2009 also stung.

For Tim Tebow's part, his NFL career didn't pan out as expected. Nevertheless, he has thrived as a sports broadcaster in his post-football career. Not only that, but he recently became one of the owners of Lake Tahoe's ECHL expansion franchise.

Despite Tebow's harrowing experience at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama football, he has moved on to bigger and better things.