Tim Tebow has done a lot in professional sports. He reached the top of the college football world as a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion. He went on to play in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. The Florida product then tried his hand at playing professional baseball in the New York Mets organization.

However, fans may not know that Tebow has a presence in minor-league hockey, as well. And that presence is certainly going to expand in 2024. Tebow is part of the ownership group for the Lake Tahoe expansion team in the ECHL.

The league approved the expansion application for the franchise on Monday. The team begins play in the 2024-25 season. Tebow's franchise will play their home games at the 4200-plus-seat Tahoe Blue Event Center.

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact,” Tebow said, via NHL.com. “I'm so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”

The Lake Tahoe franchise is far from Tebow's first rodeo in the ECHL. He also owns a minority stake in the Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates. Per ECHL rules, owners can have stakes in multiple teams. However, teams with common ownership cannot make trades or direct waiver claims with each other.

“This new team will offer the only professional sports action in the region, giving locals a hometown team and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement.

“This ownership and operating group have already shown the ability to create a new generation of ECHL fans, and we look forward to the excitement they will bring to South Tahoe,” the statement continued.