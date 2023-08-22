Even the best coaches in the business have their lowest moments. Former Florida football head coach Urban Meyer is no exception.

Meyer, one of the most decorated and controversial coaches in college football history, recently opened up on his biggest disappointment to date. Meyer reached a new low after his team lost to Steve Spurrier's South Carolina football in the latter's first year on the job in 2005. It was Florida football's third loss of the season.

Urban Meyer recalled that painful memory in the Netflix sports documentary “Untold: Swamp Kings” (via The Comeback's DJ Byrnes).

“After that loss at South Carolina, I walk into this restaurant in Gainesville, Florida and they boo me…they boo me. People started to question me as a leader and say that I lost my confidence…I certainly lost my confidence. I've never had that much doubt. I thought there's a decent chance this one's over,” Meyer admitted.

Urban Meyer's persistence at Florida football paved the way for two national titles

Fortunately, it wasn't over for Urban Meyer. Behind stalwarts such as Tim Tebow, Deshawn Wynn, and Chris Leak, Florida football won 13 games and its second national title in 2006.

With future NFL stars Percy Harvin, Aaron Hernandez, and Riley Cooper leading the way, Florida football won another national title under two years later. Urban Meyer won his second national title just three years after that embarrassing debacle in a Gainesville, FL restaurant.

Meyer has been doing a lot of reminiscing lately. He posted a video from his days with Ohio State football on July 17. The program became a juggernaut with Meyer calling the shots from 2012 to 2018. Ohio State football won 83 of 92 games during that memorable six-year stretch.

Had Urban Meyer quit after Florida football's stinging loss in 2005, he never would've had a current net worth of $35 million to $40 million. It just goes to show everyone quitting is never an option.