New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will miss the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

It is another blow for the Jets, who lost Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 due to a torn Achilles, now they are losing Alijah Vera-Tucker due to the same injury. It comes after an exciting win against the Denver Broncos.

Vera-Tucker was a key part of the Jets' offensive line. He has the versatility to play both guard and tackle, and has played well at both spots in the past. The Jets came into the year with an offensive line that had questions, and Vera-Tucker was one of the few players who were established in that position group.

As expected, the Jets fans were not happy to hear about the news after the win against the Broncos. Let's get to those reactions.

One fan made a reference to the game in Denver last year, when Breece Hall tore his ACL and Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending injury as well. Luckily, Breece Hall had a great game on Sunday. Unfortunately, Vera-Tucker had a repeat injury.

The Jets moved to 2-3 after the win against the Broncos. They have a tough task this week with the Philadelphia Eagles coming in. It will be a challenge to keep the Eagles pass rush away from Zach Wilson next week. This game would have had a lot more hype with Aaron Rodgers, but it still should be an entertaining game between two good defenses.