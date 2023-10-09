As much as the New York Jets said their 31-21 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday was for embattled offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, it was hugely important for everyone in green and white. The Jets ended a three-game losing streak and remain relevant in the AFC with a 2-3 record.

“It was gritty, not pretty,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

That’s a proper assessment. But with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles ahead on the schedule in Week 6, the Jets could not have afforded a loss to the struggling Broncos. So, a win in any fashion was needed. And the Jets delivered.

"We wanted to come in and get a win today for him and we did that. The better coach, the better team won." – Breece Hall on getting the win for Nathaniel Hackett pic.twitter.com/w22dHc5l1t — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 9, 2023

Don’t discount how galvanizing this victory was either. The Jets came together, threw their arms around Hackett — fired as Broncos coach last season and savaged by Sean Payton this past July for “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” — and came away with a powerful feel-good day.

With that said, let’s examine whose stock is up and whose is down for the Jets after their Week 5 win against the Broncos.

Jets stocks trending up

Quincy Williams – LB

Three days before the Broncos game, Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich challenged anyone to find an NFL linebacker playing better this season than Quincy Williams. The 27-year-old then went out and made Ulbrich look smart, stepping up in the clutch to be a difference-maker.

With the Broncos down three and driving in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Williams sacked Russell Wilson twice. The second was a strip sack and the fumble was returned for a game-sealing touchdown by cornerback Bryce Hall.

QUINCY WILLIAMS LOOKS A LOT LIKE HIM.#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/YSy4Q03PXi — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

Big-time players make big-time plays when it matters the most. Williams, who had nine more tackles and played all 63 defensive snaps Sunday, is a big-time player.

The Halls, Breece (RB) and Bryce (CB)

Though they have the same surname, and their first names are nearly identical, Breece Hall and Bryce Hall have vastly different roles on the Jets. Yet, each Hall played a big role in the victory Sunday.

No longer on a pitch count following knee surgery, stud running back Breece Hall erupted for 177 yards on 22 carries. He exploded for a 72-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter and consistently gashed the Broncos defense with bursts into the second and third levels. It was a sweet return to Denver, where Hall tore his ACL in Week 7 last season.

BREECE HALL IS BACK 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SKEUaXR3X5 — PFF (@PFF) October 8, 2023

With D.J. Reed in concussion protocol, Bryce Hall made his first start at cornerback since 2021. The 26-year-old came through with a solid all-around game. He was good in coverage, made four tackles and scored his first NFL touchdown with a 39-yard return after recovering Wilson’s fumble late in the game.

Greg Zuerlein – K

The Jets were 0-for-5 in the red zone Sunday and still won the game. That’s thanks in part to “Greg the Leg.” Zuerlein made all five of his field goal attempts, including a clutch 49-yarder in the fourth quarter.

The 36-year-old is 10-for-11 on field goals this season and has been New York’s most consistent player the past two seasons.

Zach Wilson (QB), Sauce Gardner (CB)

Wilson and Gardner are notable honorable mentions here. Wilson was not asked to do a lot, but he was efficient completing more than 70 percent of his passes (19-26) for a second straight week. He also made some big-time throws late in the game to Tyler Conklin and Garrett Wilson. He was intercepted late on a great play by Pat Surtain II.

It's been a quiet first month for Gardner, but he turned in a solid game against the Broncos. He helped contain the Broncos passing game, had two passes defended and made five tackles (four solo).

Jets stocks trending down

Xavier Gipson – KR

The undrafted rookie has been solid in the return game this season. But he muffed two punts against the Broncos, including one lost fumble. This was a concern early in training camp and the preseason, and an issue Sunday for the first time since the regular season started.

Mecole Hardman (WR), Carl Lawson (DE)

Hardman and Lawson were inactive Sunday, and the veterans could be on the block with the NFL trade deadline looming Oct. 31.

For some reason, Hackett appears to have no use for Hardman, an explosive receiving threat, who played only 24 offensive snaps the first four weeks before he was a healthy scratch against the Broncos. He has one reception for six yards this season.

Wide receiver Irv Charles was activated from the practice squad and made an immediate impact on special teams forcing a fumble on a first-quarter punt return from Marvin Mims Jr. That likely doesn’t bode well for Hardman returning to the lineup next week.

Lawson may still be bothered by a bad back, but this was the second time he’s been inactive in the first five games. Expected to be the top dog among New York’s edge rushers, Lawson has seen limited playing time even when active. Jermaine Johnson (one sack, three tackles against Denver) has replaced Lawson in the starting lineup and Bryce Huff (one sack, six QB pressures, two tackles in 28 defensive snaps) is taking advantage of more game reps.