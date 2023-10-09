There was an earlier Alijah Vera-Tucker injury update on Monday that the New York Jets right tackle would miss time, but that the diagnosis wasn't as bad as it could have been. Unfortunately, that is not the case after the results of the MRI were revealed later on Monday. Vera-Tucker suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, league sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This Alijah Vera-Tucker injury update is devastating, as his absence is going to be a real problem for the Jets.

The Jets offensive line has been under fire since they allowed a sack on quarterback Aaron Rodgers that led to a season-ending Achilles injury just four games into the 2023 season. On Sunday, in the Jets Week 5 victory over the Broncos, the line played OK, but still allowed four sacks on Wilson.

Vera-Tucker, a guard by trade, is the third Jets tackle to go out with an injury this season. Currently, both Duane Brown and rookie Carter Warren are on injured reserve.

These injuries have led to a pieced-together offensive line. Sunday, the starters were left tackle Mekhi Becton, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Connor McGovern, rookie right guard Joe Tippmann (a center in college), and Vera-Tucker at right tackle. With Vera-Tucker now out for the rest of the year, veteran lineman Wes Schweitzer or third-year pro Max Mitchell will step into the spot.