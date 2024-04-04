Brawl Stars Season 25 begins today, with a brand new brawl pass, Melodie's official release, new items, and more. Overall, Season 25 adds more cosmetic content, including a free Mjolnir Pin, a new Ranked Season, and new skins. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the new rewards, which includes Gold, Gems, Credits, Bling, Power Points, and more!

Brawl Stars Season 25 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops & More

LEVELFree Pass RewardBrawl Pass RewardBrawl Pass Plus Reward
FREE500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropNew Player Pin.
2100 Credits100 Credits.
3Starr Drop100 Bling.
41000 Gold1000 Gold1500 Gold
5Starr DropNew Player Pin.
6100 Credits100 Credits.
7Starr Drop100 Bling.
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropNew Player Pin.
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling
12100 Credits100 Credits
13Starr DropNew Player Pin
141000 Gold1000 Gold
15Starr Drop100 Bling
16100 Credits100 Credits
17Starr DropNew Player Pin
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling.
201000 Gold1000 Gold.
21Starr DropNew Spray.
22100 Credits100 Credits.
23Starr Drop100 Bling.
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points.
25Starr Drop1000 Credits
26100 Credits100 Credits
27Starr Drop100 Bling.
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropNew Player Pin
301000 Gold1000 Gold
31Starr Drop100 Bling
32100 Credits100 Credits
33Starr DropNew Player Pin
341000 Gold1000 Gold
35Starr Drop100 Bling
36100 Credits100 Credits
37Starr DropNew Player Pin
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling
401000 Gold1000 Gold
41Starr DropNew Player Pin
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling
441000 Gold1000 Gold1500 Gold
45Starr DropNew Player Icon
46100 Credits100 CreditsEldr Fenrir Buzz Skin
47Starr Drop100 Bling
481000 Gold1000 GoldMork Fenrir Buzz Skin
49100 Credits100 Credits
50Legendary Starr DropFenrir Buzz SkinGodlike – Player Title

Overall, that includes all the Brawl Pass Rewards for Brawl Stars Season 25. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, play matches, complete quests, and earn XP Doublers via Starr Drops.  For Free-to-play users, the Free Brawl Pass itself come with a total of 2500 Power Points, 8000 Gold, 1000 Credits, and several Starr Drops. Furthermore, the final reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop.

However, should you decide to pick up the Brawl Pass ($6.99) OR Brawl Pass Plus ($9.99), you'll have a chance to earn more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass Plus players receive some extra Gold, Gems, Bling, Power Points, Skins, and a new player title. Furthermore, they also receive an instant 20% XP boost to help them progress through the Pass.

Nevertheless, the basic paid Brawl Pass comes with up to 8000 Gold, 2000 Power Points, 1000 Credits, over 2000 bling, and much more. You can use these extra resources to upgrade brawlers, purchase Star Powers or Gadgets, or save gems up for Hypercharges or brawler unlocks. Furthermore, Brawl Pass users also receive extra quests, more shop freebies, and more Double XP.

Regardless of how you choose to spend your rewards, Season 25 has no shortage of them. Overall, we hope you enjoy everything the latest season has to offer. If you're looking to unlock a new brawler with credits, try checking out the latest additions to the game, Melodie and Angelo! See you next Season!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.