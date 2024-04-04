Brawl Stars Season 25 begins today, with a brand new brawl pass, Melodie's official release, new items, and more. Overall, Season 25 adds more cosmetic content, including a free Mjolnir Pin, a new Ranked Season, and new skins. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the new rewards, which includes Gold, Gems, Credits, Bling, Power Points, and more!
Brawl Stars Season 25 All Brawl Pass Rewards – Coins, Power Points, Starr Drops & More
Some say that Ragnarok is the imminent end…
But for us, it's a new beginning!
The #Ragnarok Season starts now!
⚡ FREE Mjolnir Pin in the Shop!
🐺 Unlock Fenrir Buzz from the Brawl Pass
💪 Get the 'Godlike' Player Title + Mørk & Eldr Buzz from Brawl Pass Plus
✨ Melodie is now… pic.twitter.com/JYnggW9Sp7
— Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 4, 2024
|LEVEL
|Free Pass Reward
|Brawl Pass Reward
|Brawl Pass Plus Reward
|FREE
|500 Power Points
|1000 Bling
|1500 Bling
|1
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–.
|2
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–.
|3
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|4
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|1500 Gold
|5
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–.
|6
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–.
|7
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|8
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|9
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–.
|10
|1000 Power Points
|1000 Power Points
|1500 Power Points
|11
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|12
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|13
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–
|14
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|–
|15
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|16
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|17
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–
|18
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|19
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|20
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|–.
|21
|Starr Drop
|New Spray
|–.
|22
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–.
|23
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|24
|1000 Power Points
|1000 Power Points
|–.
|25
|Starr Drop
|1000 Credits
|–
|26
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|27
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–.
|28
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|29
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–
|30
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|–
|31
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|32
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|33
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–
|34
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|–
|35
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|36
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|37
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–
|38
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|39
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|40
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|–
|41
|Starr Drop
|New Player Pin
|–
|42
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|10 Gems
|43
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|44
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|1500 Gold
|45
|Starr Drop
|New Player Icon
|–
|46
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|Eldr Fenrir Buzz Skin
|47
|Starr Drop
|100 Bling
|–
|48
|1000 Gold
|1000 Gold
|Mork Fenrir Buzz Skin
|49
|100 Credits
|100 Credits
|–
|50
|Legendary Starr Drop
|Fenrir Buzz Skin
|Godlike – Player Title
Overall, that includes all the Brawl Pass Rewards for Brawl Stars Season 25. To earn XP in Brawl Stars, play matches, complete quests, and earn XP Doublers via Starr Drops. For Free-to-play users, the Free Brawl Pass itself come with a total of 2500 Power Points, 8000 Gold, 1000 Credits, and several Starr Drops. Furthermore, the final reward includes a Legendary Starr Drop.
However, should you decide to pick up the Brawl Pass ($6.99) OR Brawl Pass Plus ($9.99), you'll have a chance to earn more rewards. Overall, Brawl Pass Plus players receive some extra Gold, Gems, Bling, Power Points, Skins, and a new player title. Furthermore, they also receive an instant 20% XP boost to help them progress through the Pass.
Nevertheless, the basic paid Brawl Pass comes with up to 8000 Gold, 2000 Power Points, 1000 Credits, over 2000 bling, and much more. You can use these extra resources to upgrade brawlers, purchase Star Powers or Gadgets, or save gems up for Hypercharges or brawler unlocks. Furthermore, Brawl Pass users also receive extra quests, more shop freebies, and more Double XP.
Regardless of how you choose to spend your rewards, Season 25 has no shortage of them. Overall, we hope you enjoy everything the latest season has to offer. If you're looking to unlock a new brawler with credits, try checking out the latest additions to the game, Melodie and Angelo! See you next Season!
