Brawl Stars Season 20 introduces a new mechanic called Hypercharge. This new feature increases the overall power of the brawler that uses it, including their HP, Super, Damage, and more. Hypercharge, like your Super, is charged by dealing (and for some) taking damage to fill up a second bar for your new ability. It gives you a brief boost to help you gain an advantage over your opponents,

Without further ado, let's check out all of Brawl Stars' Hypercharge Abilities in Season 20.

Brawl Stars All Hypercharge Abilities

Only six brawlers have Hypercharge abilities in Brawl Stars right now. Each Hypercharge ability costs 5,000, while some can be unlocked for free (More on this later).

The following Hypercharge abilities include:

Shelly: Double Barrel Shelly's Super s 33% larger. Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield

Double Barrel Colt: Dual Wielding Colt's Super is 120% wider Speed +30%, Damage +30%, +10% Shield

Dual Wielding Spike: Blooming Season Spike's Super has 20% larger area. Speed +30%, Damage +30%, +10% Shield

Blooming Season Bull: Jaws Of Steel Bull Bull takes 80% less damage while using his Super Speed +25%, Damagee +10%, +30% Shield

Jaws Of Steel Bull Jacky: Seismic Event Jacky's Super slows down nearby enemies for 1.5 seconds Speed +25%, Damage +25%, +15% Shield

Seismic Event Pearl: Pyrolytic Pearl's Super leaves a burning area on the ground for a few seconds after use Speed +30%, Damage +20%, +20% Shield

Pyrolytic

How To Get Hypercharge Abilities in Brawl Stars?

Between the shop and the Brawl Stars Hypercharge Unleashed event, there's multiple ways to pick up the abilities. The Shop offers Hypercharge Collector Packs. The current packs available at the time of writing includes:

Colt Collector's Pack (299 Gems or 9600 Coins) Colt's Hypercharge New Pin New Spray Player Icon

Bull Collector Pack (299 Gems 0r 9600 Coins) Bull's Hypercharge New Pin New Spray Player Icon



Should your brawler not be power level 11, the game offers a discounted value to increase their levels.

Additionally, The Brawl Stars Hypercharge Unleashed Challenge is a limited time event that offers players a free Shelly Hypercharge. Win twenty-five battles in this mode to earn it. The rules of the challenge are simple. The game gives you one of the six random brawlers with Hypercharge abilities, and you get thrown into a random game mode.

Lastly, players can just buy Hypercharge abilities for 5,000 coins in two weeks.

And that's every Hypercharge in the game and every known way to get them so far. We hope this guide helps you out in retrieving some new abilities for your favorite brawlers.

