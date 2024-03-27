In this Brawl Stars Melodie Guide, we'll show you how to unlock the newest mythic brawler in Season 24, and our favorite setup for her at launch. Overall, we'll show you her best Star Powers, Gadgets, Gears, and modes. Additionally, we'll share some modes in which we think she could be better at. Without further ado, let's get right into this Brawl Stars Melodie Guide!
Brawl Stars Melodie Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Chromatic Brawler
Turn up the sound and listen to this 🎶 MELODIE 🎶
Melodie is already available in the Shop with her value pack:
Day 1 – Melodie + Happy Pin + GG Pin
Day 2 – 2000 Coins + Thanks Pin
Day 3 – Angry + Sad Pins
Day 4 – 2200 Power Points + Clap Pin
Day 5 – 80 Gems
Day 6 – Phew Pin +… pic.twitter.com/i2EBuxc1zn
— Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) March 27, 2024
To unlock Melodie in Brawl Stars, players can either:
- Purchase Her Early Access Kit in the Shop ($19.99) Starting March 27th, 2024
- Unlock her for 1900 Credits on Starr Road after she releases on Thursday, April 4th, 2024.
Overall, the Early Access Melodie Bundle includes several items offered over an eight day period:
- Melodie
- 8 Pins
- 4000 Gold
- 2200 Power Points
- 80 Gems
- Sif Melodie Skin
However, if you prefer to unlock Melodie with Credits, than make sure to save up your credit rewards on the Brawl Pass. If you currently own all brawlers, then all credits go to fame and cannot be saved. Overall, players earn credits via Brawl Pass Rewards, Starr Drops, and sometimes as daily free items in the Shop.
Melodie is one of two new brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 24, along with Angelo. This karaoke loving brawler comes with vocal cords possibly deadlier than Janet's! Therefore, to help new players out, we listed her best setup so far. However, let's begin with her stats.
Brawl Stars Melodie Overview
Firstly, Melodie's main Attack, Monster Notes, is a low damage-dealing but long range projectile. However, for each attack she lands, a musical note spawns and circles around her. For example, think of Amber's Dancing Flames Gadget. Overall, Melodie can spawn up to three musical notes, which disappear eight seconds after activation.
Melodie's Super, Catchy Chorus, lets her dash forward three total times. However, dashing into enemies deals no damage, and she must use all three dashes before recharging her Super.
|Power Level
|HP
|Main Attack Damage
|Musical Note Damage (Per Note)
|1
|4100
|460
|920
|2
|4510
|506
|1012
|3
|4920
|552
|1104
|4
|5330
|598
|1196
|5
|5740
|644
|1288
|6
|6150
|690
|1380
|7
|6560
|736
|1472
|8
|6970
|782
|1564
|9
|7380
|828
|1656
|10
|7790
|874
|1748
|11
|8200
|920
|1840
At launch, Melodie does not come with a Hypercharge ability.
Brawl Stars Melodie Guide – What Are Her Best Gadgets & Star Powers?
Overall, Melodie launched with two new Gadgets:
- Perfect Pitch – “Melodie's notes get 25% increased movement speed and 60% wider orbit for 5 seconds.”
- Interlude – “Melodie gains 15% Shield from each note orbiting her.”
Additionally, Melodie launched with two Star Powers:
- Fast Beats – “Melodie gains 8% increased movement speed from each note orbiting her.”
- Extended Mix – “Melodie's notes last for 25% longer before vanishing.”
Furthermore, players can purchase the following Gears for Melodie:
- Speed
- Vision
- Health
- Shield
- Damage
- Gadget Charge
Brawl Stars Melodie Recommended Star Power, Gadget and Gear Setup
Firstly, all of Melodie's Gadgets and Star Powers work incredibly well, though we think Interlude and Fast Beats are the best. However, you cannot go wrong with Perfect Pitch and Extended Mix if those affects seem better for your playstyle.
Overall, since Melodie deals more damage up close with her notes, the shields give you more confidence to charge enemies straight on. Furthermore, with 8200 HP at Power Level 11, just one 15% shield already makes her quite tanky. Therefore, just imagine stacking three shields (45% more protection) and attacking your foe head-on.
Furthermore, Melodie's notes can deal damage even if you're both on opposite sides of a wall or barrier. And, in worst case scenario, if enemies rush you, Melodie's three dashes from her Super grants her an easy escape.
Fast Beats, on the other hand, just makes Melodie more difficult to hit. As a long-range brawler with an ability to move around quickly, making Melodie faster just makes her more dangerous on all fronts. She can easily escape you, and CQC brawlers will have difficulty catching up and avoiding her musical notes. Furthermore, Melodie can always make an escape via her Super.
Overall, if you have three musical notes orbiting you with both Interlude and Fast Beats, Melodie has an increased movement speed of 24%, wit a 45% shield. Therefore, we believe this makes for her best setup.
Lastly, in terms of Gears, we prefer both a Damage Gear and Gadget Charge Gear for Melodie. Dealing more damage in a pinch always helps. Additionally, an extra gadget charge means more shielding, or increased movement speed, based on the gadget you chose.
Brawl Stars Melodie Guide – Which Modes Should You Use Melodie In?
Overall, we recommend using Melodie in the following Brawl Stars modes:
Hot Zone
With 8200 HP at Level 11, along with her Interlude Gadget, Melodie becomes quite difficult to kill in the Hot Zone. Furthermore, with Fast Beats equipped, she can increase her movement speed by 24%! Overall, she'll be tough to kill, and tough to land shots on if she dominates the center of the map. Additionally, entering a Hot Zone full of musical notes likely results in receiving a ton of damage.
Bounty/Knockout/Wipeout
As a long-range Brawler, Melodie should work well in any deathmatch mode. These maps, for the most part, favor long-range brawlers, though do provide some coverage. Therefore, Melodie can charge her Super from a distance, and dash forward three times to close in on enemies. Furthermore, if she manages to rack up three musical notes, she'll be even more difficult to wipe out up close.
Gem Grab
Melodie is a solid gem carrier with Fast Beats and Interlude equipped. With 8200 HP at Power Level 11, she has enough health to tank a few fits. Additionally, as a long range brawler, she can rack up shots and charge her Super to earn three dashes. She can then use these dashes to escape, scoop some gems, and run away. Furthermore, her Fast Beats Star Power makes her even more difficult to catch if she holds all the gems.
Brawl Stars Melodie Guide – Which Modes NOT To Use Melodie In
Brawl Ball
While Melodie is a tanky brawler who's notes deal tons of damage, she's not optimal for Brawl Ball. Overall, her main attack does not deal enough damage to take out immediate threats like Primo, Bull, Jacky, or Shelly. While her Super should help her gain ground, it does not deal damage or knockback. Therefore, stealing a ball from the opponent will be difficult. Essentially, you need to land all three of your shots and keep in perfect pace with them to damage them with your notes.
Solo Showdown
In Duo Showdown, Melodie is a baller. However, in solo, she lines up around the middle of the pack. Since Melodie's main attack deals little damage, breaking boxes and damaging enemies is tougher than using, say, Colt. While not terrible at this mode, Melodie works better in team-based modes where she can more confidently take risks. Nevertheless, a Melodie with numerous power cubes is an absolute unit.
That wraps up this Brawl Stars Melodie guide. Overall, we believe she's an incredible brawler with capacity to shake up the meta for sure. Her unique attack abilities, along wit her Star Powers and Gadgets, make her an absolute nightmare in some situations. Feel free to check out our recent Brawl Stars guide on Angelo!
