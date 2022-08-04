Allen Robinson’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Can wide receiver Allen Robinson help the Los Angeles Rams defend their crown in 2022?

Allen Robinson had his worst season in the NFL last year. He hopes to bounce back by receiving a significant workload increase in Los Angeles’ offense and a much better quarterback in 2022. The per-game use of previous Rams wide receivers, especially Odell Beckham’s, offers a pattern for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay’s offense. That’s good for Robinson since he’s unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp.

The saying “the grass isn’t always greener on the other side” should certainly apply to Robinson this coming season. His move from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Rams was definitely a net positive.

Really good insight from Les Snead on Allen Robinson, saying he brings "a little bit what OBJ brought" to the Rams offense https://t.co/kDzQHuHtVp — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 3, 2022

Keep in mind that Robinson is a Pro Bowl-level wide receiver. That’s even if he had a disappointing season with the Bears in 2021. He finished with 38 catches, 410 receiving yards, and one touchdown, which were all career lows. Despite his mediocre results from a season ago, Robinson didn’t seem to be a player whose skills were deteriorating. Rather, it looked like he was a victim of playing in a dysfunctional offense.

Now that Robinson joins a high-octane attack like the Rams’ in 2022, it’ll be very intriguing to see what value he can give to prospective fantasy owners.

Allen Robinson 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Rams stunned many by signing Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract this summer after the club won the Super Bowl. This is a sign of good faith in Robinson. Fans anticipate him to play an important part in the offense given the money and the enthusiasm Sean McVay has displayed towards his addition to the defending champs.

Robinson is a few months younger than Kupp despite the fact that Kupp joined the league in 2017. For his part, Robinson has been a member since 2014. Since Robinson won’t turn 29 until August, he still has a chance to put up fantasy-relevant statistics while playing for the Rams. That is unlike some wide receivers who suffer a decline in output in their early 30s.

As was already noted, it does help that Robinson will have a significant boost at quarterback. He’ll also probably experience the most man-to-man coverage of his career with Kupp drawing opponents’ attention. Robinson may have a career renaissance this 2022 season as joins the defending Super Bowl champs. On the flip side, some are wary to wager on him having a bounce-back season.

Allen Robinson was able to make an impressive one-handed grab over Derion Kendrick during Rams’ practice on Wednesday. https://t.co/3tq9mhlfdG — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) August 4, 2022

Fantasy managers will need to determine if Allen Robinson’s overall performance dip last season was an indication of aging or merely a result of playing in a dysfunctional Matt Nagy scheme. Take note that he experienced a drop in yards per route run and catch rates.

Consider also that Robinson has a lot of room to contribute value given his No. 3 receiver price tag. The best time to grab him seems to be at Round 5.

Simply by taking a look at the average draft outcomes for dynasty beginnings, it is clear that opinions on Robinson this offseason are divided. According to some experts, the seasoned pass-catcher has an ADP of 80 heading into his debut season with the Rams.

Early draft managers have chosen Allen Robinson in the same round as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brandon Aiyuk. Ironically, Smith-Schuster is another wide receiver who is expected to significantly improve his production after a dismal season in 2021. Robinson, of course, has an excellent chance of outperforming his ADP if he can get back to his pre-2021 form.