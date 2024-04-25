After the successes of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, AMC Theatres is making a bold decision.
Variety is reporting that the theater chain is going to further get into the distribution game. The chain has seen success as a distributor thanks to the aforementioned concert films. They appear to believe there's even more room to grow.
They are expanding their team as they have hired Stephanie Terifay as the VP of Distribution. She previously worked with Fandango as a part of their integrated marketing team.
Additionally, AMC Theatres has promoted Kevin Arnold to VP of programming promotions and partnerships. This move was made effective immediately. Arnold has been with the company since 2011 and has continuously climbed the ladder. His role will now oversee “promotional strategies that aim to drive moviegoer engagement and increase ticket sales,” per Variety's report.
“The remarkable success of AMC Theatres Distribution last fall opened an exciting new business for AMC, and we are thrilled to have Stephanie Terifay's expertise and enthusiasm build upon the brilliant leadership of Nikkole Denson-Randolph,” AMC's chief content officer Elizabeth Frank said. “Through the addition of Stephania and the much-deserved elevation of Kevin Arnold, AMC Theatres Distribution is well positioned to continue to deliver exciting and compelling content to moviegoers at AMC and across the industry domestically and internationally.”
AMC's success with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
In the fall, AMC had huge hits including Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The concert films proved to be moneymakers, as the former film made over $260 million, the most ever by a concert film, and the latter made $43 million.
Both Swift and Beyoncè made unique moves. They went directly to the theater chain to distribute their films, forgoing a traditional studio to distribute the film. The bets clearly paid off, and it makes sense that AMC wants to capitalize on concert films' popularity.
Sure, Swift's film benefited from the “Eras” tour being the biggest of 2023. The tour is still going on, with Swift gearing up for a European leg ahead of her return to the United States.
There are plenty of other artists who will likely see the model Swift and Beyoncé took and attempt to find similar success.
The moves made by AMC are also unlikely to be exclusive to concert films. Don't forget, AMC also distributed Kiss the Future. The documentary chronicled U2's “Popmart” tour concert in Sarajevo in 1997. With names like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck backing it, it was a no-brainer for the theater chain to pick it up.
Perhaps independent films will begin going to the theater chain for distribution. Filmmaking is a risky business, as there is no such thing as guaranteed hits. AMC is opening new avenues for distribution and success.