Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé did better than expected for opening in early December bringing in $21 million.

The new movie by the superstar made the biggest opening at the beginning of December box office in two decades, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé's big opening weekend

Renaissance did better than expected, with $21 million earned from 2,536 locations in its domestic debut. $22 million is what rival studios showed the singer's film coming in at, but AMC is staying with the $21 million mark until the entire weekend take is tallied.

Beyond the big numbers, it's getting good reviews. Currently, it has a 100% Tomatometer and 100% audience score on Rotton Tomatoes. A perfect score.

Though the film is doing well in the US, overseas, it didn't pan out as well. It opened to an estimated $6.4 million from 94 markets. It was expected to be around $20 million. So, it's far below expectations.

As for demographics, it was mostly a female audience, who made up 70 percent of ticket buyers. Additionally, Black moviegoers are 52 percent of the audience. The age ranges were mostly 18 to 34, with the ages 25 to 34 being 43 percent of the crowd.

Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced the film. The logline reads “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of “Renaissance World Tour,” from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri, It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's “Reaissance World Tour” created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now.