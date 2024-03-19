If you were worried Emmy and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman isn't fully embracing being a meme for her infamous AMC Theatres ads, think again. Kidman reacted to the surprise viral response of her much-spoofed in-movie-theater ads as well as teased a new crop of them soon in an interview with Elle.
Kidman even delivered her most famous line from the commercial, “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this” to the reporter interviewing her.
She went on to explain the origins of the ad campaign, which sprang from AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron's desire to get people back in movie theaters during the toughest stretch of the pandemic.
“It was just the desire to keep cinemas alive,” explains Kidman. “I’ve had the best experiences in cinema. I’d pretend I was going to school; I’d forge a note, and I’d go and sit in a movie theater. That’s a safe haven for me, so the idea of those not existing—that’s just not part of the equation in my lifetime.”
So Kidman, who was in the midst of filming Being the Ricardos, recruited that film's director of photography, Jeff Cronenweth, to direct the ad, and Oscar-winning writer friend Billy Ray to script Kidman's monologue.
The ad started airing in AMC Theatres in September 2021 and quickly became a viral meme sensation. Reactions ranged from mocking to genuinely enthused, with “Nicole Kidman for AMC” merchandise selling like hotcakes on the internet, and Sotheby's even auctioning off the pinstriped Michael Kors Collection suit she dons in the ad for $9,525.
Not to mention spoofs galore — the ad has been parodied on SNL, by the Saw horror film franchise, by Jimmy Kimmel at the 2023 Academy Awards and a slew of others.
Kidman seems to embrace the response, and said she has a particular affinity for the growing trend of drag queens spoofing the AMC ad in their acts. “My dream will be to be onstage doing it with a drag queen,” Kidman said. “I’ve got to be able to do that at some point.”
Kidman sounds as though she genuinely believes in the power of the AMC ad — and all of its send-ups and imitations — to bring moviegoers back to theaters.
“If that’s what it takes, I’ll do whatever it takes,” Kidman joked. “We have to have some more ideas for the next one.”
Yes indeed, because following up the notorious Nicole Kidman for AMC Theatres ads will be no small task for the actress or the theater chain. But it's nice to know Kidman is supportive of the enterprise and it sounds like it's not a question of if there will be more of these ads, but when.