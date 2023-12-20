Star Wars: Andor season 2 will not be debuting on Disney+ on 2024, with a possibly earliest release date on 2025.

Fans eagerly awaiting Star Wars: Andor season 2 will need to exercise patience.

According to IGN on X, Disney recently unveiled a 2024 release schedule that notably excludes the much-anticipated continuation of the series.

Andor Season 2 will no longer premiere in August 2024 as Disney and Lucasfilm have not included it in their schedule for next year. https://t.co/wFRajkCAL9 pic.twitter.com/6Zc2ahdENw — IGN (@IGN) December 20, 2023

Originally speculated to premiere in August 2024, the absence from next year's releases suggests a later debut. With the earliest possibility being 2025.

Andor, which debuted on Disney+ in late 2022, explores the events five years before Rogue One and A New Hope. It depicts the formation of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire. The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and more.

Despite that, Diego Luna expressed his confidence in the project, emphasizing the meticulous approach taken to ensure its quality. Luna, in an earlier interview, shared his pride in being part of the show. He even highlighted the support from Disney and Lucasfilm, along with the confidence of producer Kathy Kennedy.

When asked about Andor season 2, casts remain hopeful of its quality. “It's going to be hopefully the same quality, the same attention to detail, and all the rest of the things that people got used to.”

For creator Tony Gilroy, Andor season 2 will maintain the established tone and quality while delving into Cassian's transformation into a revolutionary. Notably, the storytelling will cover a span of four years, featuring time jumps in three-episode increments.

The final year will seamlessly lead viewers into the events of Rogue One, promising unique storytelling opportunities that set Star Wars: Andor apart in the realm of television series.

Now we can all just wait for further updates from Disney+