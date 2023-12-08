A new report suggests that viewers may be waiting until 2025 to see the second season of Star Wars Andor hit Disney+.

Lucasfilm has been hard at producing multiple Star Wars series for Disney+ between animated fare such as The Bad Batch and Visions to Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau's Mandoverse. Among its many upcoming projects is season two of Andor, though it appears the wait for the new season may be a bit longer than some fans may have thought.

A new report suggests that the premiere of Andor's second season has been pushed back to 2025 as part of larger schedule shuffling by Lucasfilm for its upcoming Disney+ series, according to ComicBookMovie. The outlet suggests that Andor, like many other projects, was delayed as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that dominated a large part of 2023.

It was confirmed in a press release the two Star Wars series confirmed to be premiering on Disney+ in 2024 are The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew.

Season one of Andor took place five years before the events of A New Hope and followed a younger Cassian Andor before he was part of the Rebel Alliance. He would find himself recruited into a heist that ultimately changes the direction of his life that would take him from petty thief to becoming the rebel who laid down his life in 2016's Rogue One.

Production on season two began in November 2022 and was scheduled to run until August 2023, alongside roughly a year dedicated to post-production to meet its originally rumored premiere window of August 2024. It was believed the production was roughly halfway complete when it was forced to shut down after the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July 2023.

A possible delay could mean the next seasons of animated series The Bad Batch and Tales of the Jedi may not premiere on Disney+ until 2024, as well. The two series were previously rumored to potentially airing on the streaming service in 2023 but there has been no official announcement.