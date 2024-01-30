"So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear"

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received a playful ribbing from his head coach, Andy Reid, after Reid revealed that he knew pop sensation Taylor Swift before Kelce did. During an appearance on the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast, Reid shared the backstory of how he met Swift in Philadelphia, People reports.

Reid mentioned that he knew Swift from Philadelphia because her father, Scott Swift, played football at the University of Delaware and was a big football fan. The revelation led to a humorous interaction with Kelce, as Reid recalled, “So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. (laughs) She told him, ‘I know your coach,'” Reid said. “And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’ (laughs).”

Despite the playful banter, Reid clarified that Taylor Swift's presence and relationship with Kelce have not been a distraction for the Chiefs. After their recent AFC championship victory, Reid addressed any concerns, stating, “She's a good girl, and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all. Travis handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward. It hasn't been a problem at all.”

Reid had previously expressed his approval of the couple, emphasizing that he was glad she attended a Chiefs game in December. He shared, “I hope she enjoyed it. She's got a great guy she's dating right now, so I'm happy for both of them.”

The light-hearted revelation adds a humorous touch to the dynamic between Kelce, Reid, and Swift, showcasing the camaraderie within the Chiefs' ranks.