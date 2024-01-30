Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't think the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship is a distraction for Kansas City.

Taylor Swift has dominated Kansas City Chiefs headlines this season amid her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. Some people have said it could be a distraction, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn't have a problem with it, via the Let's Go Podcast.

“Yeah listen she’s been great, I knew her before, from Philadelphia,” Reid said. “Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan, good guy, so I had met him there and her. So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear that I knew her before him, you know, she told him I know your coach, and he went oh come on. Listen she’s a good girl and I’m happy for Trav and there has been no distraction that way at all, and Trav’s handled it right, she’s handled it right and we just move forward. It hasn’t been a problem at all.”

The Chiefs had a down regular season. Still, they obviously reached the playoffs and are now headed to the Super Bowl once again. Kansas City understands what it takes to win in big games, and they are on the verge of earning a second consecutive championship.

Kelce and Swift's relationship has been often discussed. This was to be expected, as Swift happens to be one of the most popular people in the entire world. And Kelce, of course, is arguably the best tight end of all-time.

Andy Reid doesn't believe their relationship is a distraction. However, the Super Bowl already receives no shortage of attention. Adding Taylor Swift into the conversation will lead to many more headlines during Super Bowl week. The Chiefs, though, will do everything they can to strictly focus on playing football.