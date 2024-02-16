It is safe to say that many Angels fans are desperate for a change

One can make the argument that the Los Angeles Angels are the most hopeless franchise in the MLB today. They are tied for the longest active playoff drought, rank near the bottom in farm system rankings and just saw one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen walk out the door for only a compensatory draft pick in return.

For many fans, there is only one way to inspire true optimism for the future of the franchise– a change in ownership. Well, Arte Moreno is not willing to grant to any of those wishes.

“I am here long-term,” he said Wednesday at Angels' Spring Training, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “There are some people that came back … I basically said it’s not on the market.”

Arte Moreno leaves fans exasperated with latest comments

LA has not had a winning season in almost 10 years and advanced to the postseason just once since Mike Trout– arguably the greatest position player of his generation– made his big league debut in 2011. Needless to say, there are members of Halo Nation who are not pleased with Moreno's present stance.

“DUDE PLEASE JUST LEAVE US,” one fan posted on Reddit. “YOU'VE ALREADY DONE SO MUCH DAMAGE.” Others were still reeling from his explanation for keeping MVP Shohei Ohtani at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, which centered around giving paying customers a reason to enjoy baseball games down the stretch. Many people wanted Moreno to see the big picture instead and attempt to replenish the Angels' depleted reservoir of prospect talent.

“He said his catchphrase, ‘we're in the entertainment business' in regards why he didn't trade Ohtani, even though it seems like all his teammates knew he had one foot out the door,” another individual wrote in frustration. “I hate this man.”

There are young players who can eventually develop into regular contributors for this club, but there is no discernible evidence that significant change is coming to Hollywood in 2024. That includes in the owner's box.

Although Arte Moreno essentially reaffirmed his love for the team on an aptly named holiday, his words did not have a reciprocal effect on a large portion of the fan base. “You're not supposed to break hearts on Valentine's Day,” a Reddit user said.