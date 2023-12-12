The Los Angeles Angels issued a statement on Shohei Ohtani's tenure with the team amid his recent signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Apparently, the Los Angeles Angels aren't harboring a grudge against Shohei Ohtani's move to their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Angels released an official statement on Shohei Ohtani's six-year tenure with the club on Monday.

An official statement from the Angels: pic.twitter.com/XGYjzTpfI2 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) December 12, 2023

“Shohei Ohtani is a generational player and it was an honor to watch him make history throughout his six seasons he spent an Angels uniform,” the statement reads.

“We feel extremely fortunate that Angels fans were able to witness him redefine what is possible in our sport,” the statement went on to say.

“We thank Shohei for his many contributions to our franchise and the game of baseball. We wish him the best during the next chapter of his career,” the statement concluded.

Shohei Ohtani kept the baseball world in suspense amid the recently-concluded MLB winter meetings. Fans couldn't wait to find out where the Japanese generational talent will wind up next.

Ohtani shocked everyone after he signed an unprecedented 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers on December 9. It's the richest contract in MLB history.

Shohei Ohtani's legacy with the Angels

Shohei Ohtani left behind an unforgettable legacy with the Angels. He made his major league debut during the 2018 MLB season. Ohtani served notice he wasn't an ordinary player – he was a major leaguer who could pitch and hit for power.

As Shohei Ohtani's MLB career progressed, he proved to everyone he was for real. He racked up a career-high 46 home runs and 100 RBIs on his way to winning the 2021 American League MVP award. He also had 156 strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA in 130.1 innings of work that year.

Ohtani won his second career American League MVP following the 2023 MLB campaign. The Japanese slugger belted 44 home runs and recorded 95 RBIs in his final season with the Angels. He also had 167 strikeouts and a 3.14 ERA in 132.0 innings in 2023.

Thank you, Shohei Ohtani.