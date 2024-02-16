The Angels would be a completely different team if they traded Shohei Ohtani before his free agency decision. Yet, there was a reason why LA kept him in town.

The Los Angeles Angels had an eventful 2023 MLB season. After finishing the year with a 73-89 record, the Angels lost Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers in MLB Free Agency. Moreover, team owner Arte Moreno revealed a shocking decision he made while mulling the decision to trade Ohtani.

The Angels could have received a lot if they traded Shohei Ohtani before his MLB Free Agency decision

Los Angeles did not have the 2023 start they imagined. As a result, Shohei Ohtani trade rumors dominated the first part of the season. Nevertheless, Arte Moreno decided to keep Ohtani and ride things out. He explained his reason behind the move a few months after Ohtani left.

“From a fan perspective, they pay for tickets and watch the games and listen to the games, this is a special guy,” Moreno told the Orange Country Register. “I'd like to see him play. We're in the entertainment business. We made a decision, a group decision, that was the best thing was to keep him and make a run.”

Had Moreno traded Ohtani, he would have gotten an unimaginable haul. A superstar like him comes once in a generation. At the same time, it is understandable to see how it would be hard to give up someone like him.

Ohtani secured his second AL MVP award after he achieved stellar two-way production before his elbow injury in August.

It is painful for Angels fans and associates to look back at what could have been. However, they can rest easy having gotten to see Ohtani represent their franchise for six straight years. Now, the electric talent embarks on a new journey on the other side of town with the Dodgers.