The Angels added a former All-Star in MLB free agency.

The Los Angeles Angels and reliever Drew Pomeranz are reportedly in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group initially reported that the Angels and Pomeranz were nearing a contract agreement.

The Angels have placed an emphasis on upgrading the bullpen. The Halos have also displayed an interest in signing veterans throughout the offseason. Pomeranz addresses both of those categories.

What Drew Pomeranz brings to Angels

The 35-year-old left-hander was once a top starting pitching prospect. He struggled with the Colorado Rockies in their starting rotation to begin his big league career. He slowly began transitioning into a reliever throughout the course of his career. By 2019, Pomeranz was primarily pitching out of the bullpen with the Milwaukee Brewers.

It should be noted that Pomeranz did make an All-Star team as a starter in 2016. But it wasn't until he became a full-time reliever that Pomeranz emerged as one of baseball's best pitchers.

In 2019, he finished the year with a superb 2.39 ERA. Pomeranz joined the San Diego Padres in 2020 and pitched to a 1.45 ERA. The left-hander maintained his success in 2021, finishing with a 1.75 ERA.

However, Pomeranz hasn't appeared in a big league game since the '21 campaign due to injuries. The Angels are hoping that Pomeranz can find a way to bounce back and play a role in their bullpen. His upside is immense, so this could prove to be an impactful signing during the 2024 season.