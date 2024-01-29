Aaron Hicks is headed to the Angels

Veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Aaron Hicks will be paid the minimum with the Angels. He spend last season with the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. He struggled with the Yankees and then played well with the Orioles after getting a chance of scenery. He hopes to solidify his rebound with the Angels, which is a team that should provide him a chance to play.

The Yankees released Hicks last season after he struggled to start 2023, following up his struggles in 2022. New York is still on the hook for him in 2024 and 2025, while also being on the hook for a $1 million buyout in 2026.

When he moved to the Orioles, Hicks got a good amount of playing time, and played well, helping Baltimore win the American League East division before being eliminated by the Texas Rangers in the American League Divisional Series.

The Angels will not be a team that is expected to win in the American League West, especially after the departure of Shohei Ohtani in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, if they could get a relatively healthy season from Mike Trout, and if Hicks continues where he left off in Baltimore, add in another unsung performance or two and the Angels might be a team that is in the conversation this year.

With Hicks getting the minimum, it is a low-risk move for the Angels that could pay off for them this season.