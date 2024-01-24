The Angels have signed left handed reliever Matt Moore.

The Los Angeles Angels offseason didn't get off to a great start as they lost the best player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Angels came into the offseason knowing that would happen, and since then, they have gotten some great additions for next year's team. The build continued on Tuesday as the Angels signed relief pitcher Matt Moore. Moore was part of the team last year before going to the Cleveland Guardians and the Miami Marlins to finish the year.

“Left-handed reliever Matt Moore and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $9 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan said in a tweet. “Moore joins the recently signed Robert Stephenson, plus previous free agent signings Luis Garcia and Adam Cimber, in a completely overhauled bullpen.”

With Shohei Ohtani, the Angels were never able to make it to the playoffs, and when Ohtani left, it seemed like things could go downhill for the organization. However, Los Angeles has done a nice job this offseason of bringing in some good talent, especially for their bullpen. Moore is a good addition, and the fact that they were able to land Robert Stephenson, Luis Garcia and Adam Cimber is huge.

Last season, Moore had an impressive 4-1 record in his 41 appearances with the Angels. He had a very solid 2.66 ERA in those 41 appearances, and he struck out 49 batters and walked just 12. Moore has been successful coming out of the Angels bullpen before, and he is planning on doing it again.

The MLB season is almost here, but there is still some time for more big offseason news. We'll see if the Angels decide to pursue any other free agents before the season begins.