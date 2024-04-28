Actress Anne Hathaway has had some stressful moments growing up and in her career.
THR reports that she opened up about stress's impact in The New York Times podcast The Interview. Plus, she reveals how she manages it nowadays.
Anne Hathaway reveals her stressful background and how she's overcome it
In the interview, she said, “As a firmly chronically stressed young woman, I just remember thinking one day: You are taking this for granted. You have no idea. Something could fall through the sky, and that would be lights out. So when I find the old instincts rising, I just tell myself, You are not going to die stressed.”
The Princess Diaries star then was asked about what she was so stressed about.
“I didn't know how to breathe yet,” she replied. “That was really complicated. I mean, it's too — you're right. It's actually too big an answer and the simple answer is literally everything. I was very in my head about a lot of things.”
When asked how she changed from being stressed out in her head to how she is now, she reveals how the actress didn't get into details but shed light on it.
“I don't want to go into specifics too much because I like to keep my personal things, but there was a moment in my life where — don't know. Do you ever have this feeling where you feel like you have yourself in the future, your best possible choice, turn around and guide you? Now I'm sounding very New Age.”
She elaborated by saying, “I was just stuck in this feeling. It's that thing about, I want to achieve things, I want to grow, and you think, mistakenly, that the way you do that is to be really hard on yourself.”
Hathaway added, “You drive yourself by self-criticism. I won't go into the specifics, but there was a moment in which I realized that in order to keep that narrative alive, I was going to have to deny so much. I just said: You're just going to have to accept that if nothing else happens to you, you've had a really great life. You have been given gifts and opportunities. And for you to continue to walk on this path, not being grateful, I don't think that's really who you are. It feels like a light went on.”
It sounds like she's moving on with handling stress in a good way. She continues to work hard at new roles and more.
As for what she's been up to, her latest film, The Idea of You, also starring Nicholas Galitzine, is an R-rated romance that came out last month.
Hopefully, a stress-free Anne Hathaway is what we have now. Although, it'll be curious how many new parts she plays from here on out of a stressed-out girl — that she's kind of known for in the movies.