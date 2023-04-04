The Kansas City Chiefs made the interesting move to let left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. leave in free agency, opting to not use the franchise tag on him, and sign Jawaan Taylor to replace him. An anonymous NFL executive praised the Chiefs’ choice to let Orlando Brown Jr. walk in free agency, according to Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“I give them credit for not (franchise) tagging Orlando Brown and not spending dollars on him,” an exec said, via Sando. “because he was probably the weakest link on their line last year. It seems like they figured out as long as you protect Mahomes, nothing else matters. It’s probably true.”

That executive had high praise for Patrick Mahomes, understandably. Another executive said that while he is not the biggest fan of Orlando Brown Jr., he believes that he could look good protecting Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Problem is, I think (Brown) is a right tackle,” another executive said, via Sando. “I think he played his best football in Baltimore’s system because he was protected. In terms of being a true blue-chip left tackle, I don’t see it. But he could look better in Cincy because Burrow gets the ball out faster than (Patrick) Mahomes.”

It has been an interesting career path for Brown Jr. He started his career in Baltimore with the Ravens protecting Lamar Jackson. Then he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2021 season. He spent the last two seasons there protecting Patrick Mahomes. Now he is with the Bengals on a four-year contract worth about $64 million. Front office executives do not seem to think too highly of him, but they do believe he will succeed in the situation he is going to in Cincinnati.