Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the departure of tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Free Agency on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kansas City Star writer Pete Garthoff wrote in a Friday article.

“It hurts,” said Kelce. “It hurts my soul, man. Hurts my soul. It’s like watching your best friend just turn evil on you.”

Brown Jr. agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract with the Bengals earlier this month. He played 81 games between two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and three with the Baltimore Ravens. The former third-round pick had 10 hits, 44 hurries, seven penalties, 58 pressures and four sacks in the 2022 season.

Orlando Brown Jr. said he met with quarterback Joe Burrow and had cheeseburgers in a hotel room.

“He’s fired up like I was,” Brown said. “You can tell right away why he’s had the success he’s had.”

The Bengals have won three of the last four matchups between Cincinnati and the Chiefs. Kansas City most recently defeated the Bengals in the AFC title game, taking a 23-20 victory as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s tough man. Obviously, I mean, the past like two years we’ve struggled beating the Bengals,” Kelce said. “So there’s been a lot of like build up in emotion of like, I would say, not necessarily hate but just like dislike towards the Bengals because they keep beating us, and they keep talking about it every time they do. So it’s like, man, to see him go to the dark side man, it’s an awkward feeling.

“Obviously I hope that he has an absolute Hall of Fame career. You know what I mean? I wish nothing but the best for OB. He was an unbelievable leader. An unbelievable teammate on and off the field.”