Tee Higgins is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. As the days go on, Higgins seems to be losing confidence in the Bengals signing him to an extension.

Because of his contract status, Higgins’ name has come up in trade talks. Cincinnati has essentially shot those rumors down however. Still, the Bengals need to lock Higgins up to avoid him leaving in free agency. Higgins wants to get a deal done, but he understands it’s out of his control, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“Right now I’m just preparing for the season,” Higgins said. “I’m not worried about the contract. Obviously, I want to get a deal done but I let my agent handle that, and you know right now just for me getting my body right for next season.”

Tee Higgins came to the Bengals as a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has gone on to appear in 46 games for Cincinnati, starting 42 of them. Higgins has caught 215 passes for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has at least six touchdowns all three of his professional seasons and has eclipsed 1,000+ receiving yards the past two.

Higgins has formed a three-headed receiving monster alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. With his production, he knows he is in line for a big-money contract. While he is hoping it comes from the Bengals, Higgins isn’t too focused on a potential extension at the moment.

The wide receiver will enter the season looking to lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl. If Cincinnati can’t come together with an extension for Higgins, it could be his final year playing in the orange and black.