Despite a grand red carpet premiere for the first film in 2018, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is getting a much quieter release.

As Warner Bros. and DC ramps up development of the new cinematic DC Universe, the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will bring the DC Extended Universe that began with 2013's Man of Steel to an official end. The end of this cinematic universe, however, does not appear to be going out in grand style as the Aquaman sequel won't be getting a red carpet premiere.

The sequel to 2018's Aquaman had its first screening on Sunday and it was a much quieter affair compared to the premiere of the first film, according to ComicBookMovie. A small group of fans and critics were in attendance for the screening which only featured appearances by star Jason Momoa and director James Wan, both of whom shared emotional words with those in attendance about their time working on both movies.

One person in attendance did note that while the event was fairly low-key one, it was still enjoyable as Wan and Momoa got the chance to give their sendoffs to Aquaman.

The quiet event als0 brings to a close what has been a turbulent era of DC films that was mired with behind the scenes issues and lackluster returns from multiple films. In total, 16 films were released between 2013 and 2023 under the DCEU banner, with 2017's Wonder Woman and 2018's Aquaman being the biggest box office success of the cinematic universe.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have since taken the reins at DC Films and will be heading up the new shared DC Universe, starting on the TV screen with Creature Commandos in 2024 while 2025's Superman: Legacy will be its first theatrical release. Multiple other films and series are in the works, as well, including Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns, and Booster Gold.

Momoa's time within the world of DC Comics may not be coming to an end, either, as he's been rumored to be potentially playing the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in the new DCU.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases in theaters on December 22, 2023.