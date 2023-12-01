Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is tracking well for its Christmas box office opening and could gross between $50-$60 million.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is tracking just below its predecessor at the box office. The DCU film opens just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Christmas present

Deadline is reporting that the Aquaman sequel is tracking a $50 million-$60 million four-day box office opening. The film opens on December 22, a Friday, with Christmas Day falling on Monday. Christmas is always a big day for movies and the DCU film should benefit from it.

To be fair, its predecessor didn't open that much bigger. It opened with $67.8 million domestically during the same weekend and 2018. Aquaman eventually legged out to $335 million domestically and $1.1 billion worldwide. That is still good for the highest-grossing film in the DCU (previously DCEU) and the only top pass $1 billion.

James Wan, known for his work in the Conjuring franchise, returned to direct the sequel. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the screenplay flying solo this time after teaming with Will Beall on the first film.

Jason Momoa plays the titular character in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This time around, Arthur Curry is now protecting Atlantis from a dangerous new threat, David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and enlists his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), to help him.

Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, and Temuera Morrison all return from the first film. So does Amber Heard, despite all of her controversies.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the last film under the old DCEU regime. James Gunn and Peter Safran's slate will officially launch after the sequel releases.