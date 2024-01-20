Explore Lionel Messi's ambitious quest for Olympic gold with Argentina as he eyes a return to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Lionel Messi, the global football icon currently lighting up the MLS with Inter Miami, is set to return to the spotlight in Paris as reports suggest he has expressed a keen desire to represent Argentina at the 2024 Olympic Games. Partnering once again with compatriot Angel Di Maria, Messi aims to add an Olympic gold to his illustrious career achievements following Argentina's triumph in the Copa America held in the United States.

The journey towards Olympic glory hinges on Argentina successfully navigating the upcoming qualifiers, set to kick off this Saturday. To foster camaraderie and synergy within the squad, the team management has strategically included several U-23 and U-20 players during the March international break. This move provides emerging talents with a unique opportunity to learn and play alongside seasoned veterans like Messi and Di Maria.

Messi and Di Maria share a historic connection with the Olympics, having been integral parts of Argentina's 2008 Olympic Gold-winning squad in Beijing. Their participation was marked by Di Maria's memorable winning goal against Nigeria in the final, securing South America's place at the pinnacle of Olympic football. Now, the duo looks to recreate that success in the French capital, with Messi eyeing the distinction of being the only player in history with two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup title.

Despite the MLS season being in full swing during the Olympic Games, Messi is expected to miss just one match with Inter Miami, scheduled against Chicago Fire on July 20. Meanwhile, Di Maria is anticipated to return to Argentina, rejoining his boyhood club, Rosario Central, after his contract with Benfica concludes at the end of the current campaign.

As anticipation builds for Argentina's Olympic journey, football enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the prospect of witnessing Messi and Di Maria again don the Albiceleste colors, aiming for further glory on the international stage in the enchanting city of Paris.