Tata Martino, the manager of Inter Miami, has delivered a crucial update for fans concerning Lionel Messi's role in the upcoming season

Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino, the manager of Inter Miami, has delivered a crucial update for fans concerning Lionel Messi‘s role in the upcoming MLS 2024 season, reported by GOAL. With the new season set to kick off on February 22, Martino emphasized the importance of carefully managing star players like Messi to prevent potential injuries.

Acknowledging the responsibility to represent fans well on the field, Martino revealed the intention to occasionally bench key players, including Messi, to ensure a competitive and healthy team throughout the season. Last season, Messi faced injury challenges as the campaign progressed, leading to him missing several games towards the end.

Martino expressed, “The best players are usually on the field, but we also must make sure our team is healthy and can last an entire season.” The manager highlighted the difficulty faced last season, balancing concerns about ticket sales and fan expectations with the players' fitness. Emphasizing the team's overall competitiveness, Martino assured fans that, even in the absence of certain stars, Inter Miami would field a strong and competitive lineup.

In his debut season in the MLS, Messi showcased his prowess by featuring in 14 matches, scoring 11 goals, and providing five assists. As Inter Miami gears up for the 2024 season, Messi reunites with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who joined the club as a free agent. The team has commenced pre-season training, preparing for their first game against Real Salt Lake on February 22.

Inter Miami's pre-season also includes friendly matches, notably facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Cup on February 1. With Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's partnership, Inter Miami aims to make a significant impact in the upcoming season, providing fans with an exciting and competitive football spectacle.