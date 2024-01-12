As the 2024 MLS season looms, Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami continues to create waves of excitement

As the 2024 MLS season looms, Lionel Messi‘s arrival at Inter Miami continues to create waves of excitement, with opposition coaches expressing anticipation and respect for the Argentine superstar during media day, reported by GOAL.

Messi, who took the MLS by storm after his move from Paris Saint-Germain, played a pivotal role in guiding Inter Miami to their historic Leagues Cup victory. Despite an unfortunate injury sidelining him in the final stretch of the league stage, the impact of Messi's presence has been felt across the league.

Toronto coach John Herdman shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Even as an opposition coach, everyone’s looking in the calendar for the Miami game. It’s a really exciting time for MLS to have the best player, in my opinion, who ever played the game in this league. The league has got some of the best facilities, some of the best fan bases, and now we’ve got the best player ever playing the game, so it’s the place to be.”

Messi's influence goes beyond the pitch, contributing to skyrocketing jersey sales, heightened ticket demand for Inter Miami matches, and increased league attendance. Charlotte FC coach Dean Smith attributes the craze for Messi in the United States to Argentina's World Cup triumph, noting, “He was lifting the World Cup only 14, 15 months ago. It was a big coup for the league, and it certainly, I think, changed everybody’s aspects on the MLS now.”

The 2024 season poses challenges for the 36-year-old Messi and Inter Miami, participating in various domestic and continental competitions, including the Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the 34-game MLS regular season. Emil Forsberg of the New York Red Bulls acknowledges the strength of Messi's team, stating, “Miami are the favorites when you look at the players they have.”

As Inter Miami gears up for the season with pre-season travels to Saudi Arabia and Japan, followed by friendlies against El Salvador, FC Dallas, and clashes against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, the football world eagerly awaits Lionel Messi's continued impact on MLS.