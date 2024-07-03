There have been some surprising omissions from the quarterfinals of the Copa America. Canada finished ahead of Chile in Argentina’s group, but Argentina handled the group without a loss. Ecuador surprisingly took the second seed, as Venezuela went undefeated through their group, but Mexico failed to advance with one less goal in differential than Ecuador. It is time to continue our Copa America odds series with an Argentina-Ecuador prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Argentina didn’t face much resistance in the group stage, as Chile, Peru, and Canada didn’t score a goal against them. Argentina started with a 2-0 victory over Canada, then defeated Chile 1-0 and Peru 2-0. Lautaro Martinez led for Argentina, scoring four of their five goals. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi had just one assist and sat out the final game due to an injury.

Ecuador suffered a 2-1 loss to Venezuela to begin their tournament, but a crucial 3-1 victory over Jamaica set the stage for their group schedule finale. Ecuador entered the game with a better goal differential than Mexico, allowing them the luxury of advancement with a draw or win. They escaped disaster at the end of the game when they had a foul in the penalty area, but the official called it back after a review.

2024 Copa America Odds: Argentina-Ecuador Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Argentina to Qualify: -600

Ecuador to Qualify: +420

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Argentina 3-Way Moneyline: -230

Ecuador 3-Way Moneyline: +750

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 goals: +140

Under 2.5 goals: -172

How to Watch Argentina vs. Ecuador

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: FOX, TSN

Why Argentina Will Win

The only question in this game is likely whether Argentina advances in regulation time or if Ecuador can extend the game to extra time and earn a draw. Argentina faced good competition in the group stage but dominated them by allowing no goals over the three games. The latest win came with Argentina possessing the ball for 74% of the game and out-chancing Peru 12-6. Peru had no real pressure in this game, and you can expect much of the same from Ecuador.

Ecuador exploded for 24 shot attempts against Jamaica, but their performances against Venezuela and Mexico left plenty of questions. They were out-possessed by a wide margin and didn’t get more than ten shot attempts in either game.

Why Ecuador Will Win

The question for Ecuador is whether they can generate enough offense to out-score Argentina. Ecuador’s attack hasn’t looked good against Mexico and Venezuela, but they showed what they could be against Jamaica. The issue is that their games against Mexico and Venezuela show that they fall back into too much of a defensive shell against superior teams. If Ecuador figures out how to beat Argentina tactically and forces the issue, they could hurt Argentina’s confidence early and steal a victory.

Final Argentina-Ecuador Prediction & Pick

Argentina hasn’t allowed a goal yet in the Euro tournament, and it’s hard to see them doing it here, either. Ecuador allowed just three goals in three games during the group stage, and it’s easy to see Argentina winning this game 1-0 or 2-0. The concern is that Argentina’s offense will explode for more goals, but we’ll take the under in this match.

Final Argentina-Ecuador Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 goals (-172)