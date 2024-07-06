The Milwaukee Brewers will continue their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday evening at Chavez Ravine. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Dodgers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Brewers-Dodgers Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs. James Paxton

Freddy Peralta (6-4) with a 3.83 ERA

Last Start: Peralta was elite in his last outing, going seven innings while allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out eight in a win over the Chicago Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Peralta has been better on the road, going 3-3 with a 3.49 ERA over nine starts away from Milwaukee.

James Paxton (7-2) with a 4.28 ERA

Last Start: Paxton was awful in his last outing, lasting just four innings, allowing nine earned runs on 12 hits in a loss to the San Francisco Giants.

2024 Home Splits: Paxton has been a much better pitcher at home, going 4-2 with a 5.36 ERA over five starts at Dodgers Stadium.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Dodgers Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +102

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -100

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are the best team in the National League Central this season. Despite losing their manager, Craig Counsel, to the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers have remained among the best in the majors. But the most significant change this season has been an exceptional offense.

Milwaukee ranks fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and seventh in runs. But while they have done a good job manufacturing runs, the power has remained inconsistent. Unfortunately, they rank just 18th in home runs and 14th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames can drive the baseball. Moreover, he is bringing runs across the plate, as he has a statline of .234 with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 45 runs coming into the weekend series. Christian Yelich has had a nice season, batting .329 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 38 runs. Meanwhile, William Contreras is doing exceptionally well this season, hitting .298 with 10 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 59 runs.

But Freddy Peralta has dominated the Dodgers in his career, going 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA over four starts. If he can maintain his consistency and locate the strike zone without making mistakes, he will continue to thrive against Los Angeles.

The Brewers will cover the spread if their lineup can deliver at the plate and make Paxton work. Then, they need another good outing from Peralta.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are currently dominating the National League West. Ultimately, they continue to be the definition of regular-season success in baseball with consistent hitting and pitching. Their hitters have continued to do well, even while dealing with injuries.

Los Angeles ranks fifth in batting average and first in on-base percentage. Furthermore, the Dodgers also ranked third in runs and home runs. They also were second in slugging percentage. Amazingly, this continues even without one of their best players.

Mookie Betts is out for a few weeks with a wrist injury. Therefore, the Dodgers have had to weather a new storm with him out. It helps when you have Shohei Ohtani, one of the best players in baseball. Ohtani entered the weekend batting .316 with 27 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 70 runs. His ability to clobber the baseball is second to none. Therefore, seeing him finish with 50 home runs, 110 RBIs, and 130 runs will not be surprising. Ohtani will likely be the NL MVP unless something goes wrong.

Freddie Freeman continues to be one of the best hitters in baseball. So far, he came into the weekend batting .298 with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 54 runs. Teoscar Hernandez has also been good, hitting .257 with 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 45 runs.

But the Dodgers need a rebound performance from Paxton. Consequently, everything he tossed in his last start was awful, and he did not find the mark. Because of this, it cost the Dodgers the game. He will need to do better.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani, Hernandez, and Freeman can clobber the baseball. Then, they need Paxton to pitch well.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a possible playoff preview. Overall, these teams are battling for the second seed in the NL and may even ascend to the top. But the Brewers have been a better team at covering the spread, going 47-41 against the run line, while the Dodgers have gone 43-45. The Brewers have also gone 25-23 against the spread on the road, while the Dodgers have gone just 19-24 against the spread at home at Chavez Ravine. We expect that trend to continue here as the Brewers cover the spread on the road.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+164)