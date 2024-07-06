The Philadelphia Phillies will continue their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Phillies-Braves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Phillies-Braves Projected Starters

Ranger Suarez vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Ranger Suarez (10-2) with a 2.27 ERA

Last Start: Suarez labored in his last outing, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits in a no-decision against the Miami Marlins.

2024 Road Splits: Suarez has been better on the road, going 5-2 with a 2.06 ERA over eight starts away from Citizens Bank Park.

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-4) with a 5.68 ERA

Last Start: Schwellenbach struggled in his last outing, going five innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking two in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: Schwellenbach has been slightly better at home, going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA over three starts at Truist Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -108

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies are the best team in baseball and have continued to produce consistent results. They have accomplished this despite undergoing several injury hurdles throughout the season. Trea Turner was out for an entire month due to a hamstring injury. Yet, he returned to a team still at the top of the standings. Despite their obstacles, they are nine games ahead of the Braves entering the weekend.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are both injured. Therefore, the Phillies will underdog another obstacle this weekend. Ultimately, guys like Nick Castellanos must help the Phillies batter the baseball. The Phillies also will need others like Alec Bohm to hit the baseball. Significantly, he came into the weekend batting .296 with 11 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 40 runs. Brandon March is hitting fourth in the lineup because of the injuries to Harper and Schwarber and is hitting .265 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs, and 26 runs.

But the Phillies first need Suarez to pitch a good game. He has gone 2-2 and one save with a 3.23 ERA over 17 career appearances against the Braves. He will need to do better than he did the first time. Suarez started the season by going five innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking one in a no-decision against the Braves.

The bullpen has been excellent for the most part. When Suarez is done for the day, the Phillies have a top-10 bullpen to turn to who can finish the game. Jeff Hoffman is a great setup guy with seven saves. Likewise, Jose Alvarado can shut the door down, as he has done 13 times this season.

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can find some offense and batter the baseball. Then, they need a quality start from Suarez.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have remained a good team despite losing Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider for the season. They are in second place in the National League East and remain firmly entrenched in the top wildcard spot in the NL. Despite any injuries they have endured, they have shown great depth and will be in the playoffs, barring a complete collapse.

The Braves still have great hitters who are threats. Yet, some of them are having down seasons. Austin Riley is batting .255 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 43 runs. This is down from last season when he clubbed 37 home runs. Unless Riley can have an explosive second half, he will not come close to matching that. Likewise, Matt Olson is not doing as well, batting .241 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 38 runs.

Marcell Ozuna has been tearing it up, as he did last season. Ultimately, he is hitting .296 with 21 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 49 runs. Ozuna will definitely hit 30 home runs and 100 RBIs this season, barring injury.

Schwellenbach will face the Phillies for the first time. Unfortunately, he takes over what likely would have been Strider's spot and has not done well this season. But he will not have to face Harper or Schwarber.

The Braves will cover the spread if the lineup can force Suarez into long counts. Then, they need good pitching.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves took two of three to start the season, looking like they were going to go on a tear. However, it has gone in the opposite direction since then. The Phillies are the top team in the majors, and the Braves are looking up at them for a chance. Additionally, Suarez is one of the best starters in the majors. We expect Suarez to hit his pitches and for the Phillies to get enough offense to cover the spread on the road against their divisional rivals.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+150)