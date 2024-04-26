The Arizona Cardinals hold the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and it's likely this is where the fun will begin for the night. The top three teams have all been linked to top quarterback prospects, which means that Arizona will have the first major decision to make. Before the Cardinals make their pick, it's time for our 2024 Cardinals NFL Draft bold predictions.
They'll undoubtedly have teams calling them and making trade offers to move up and acquire a quarterback such as JJ McCarthy. The Cardinals could make a deal, but they could also stay put and select the best non-quarterback prospect on their big board.
To make matters even more interesting, there have been rumors that Arizona is prepared to move on from Kyler Murray, their starting quarterback who was drafted first overall in 2019. Before the festivities kick off, these are our 2024 NFL Draft Cardinals bold predictions.
Cardinals trade fourth overall pick
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are widely considered to be the three best quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. With three quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft order, the consensus opinion is that those players will be the top three picks in the 2024 draft.
If any of these three quarterbacks end up falling to the fourth pick, it's likely that some team would make a Godfather offer including a minimum of four first-round picks and potentially a young starter or two. In that situation, the Cardinals would likely feel that they have no choice but to accept the deal.
Murray is at least an adequate quarterback, and such a massive trade offer would allow the Cardinals to quickly retool their roster around the 2019 first-overall pick. Murray is still in the prime of his career, and this situation would give the Cardinals a wide-open window to contend for Super Bowl rings.
The most realistic draft night outcome is that Williams, Daniels and Maye come off the board with the top three picks. In that scenario, the possibility for lucrative trade offers would dry up as most teams wouldn't surrender a treasure trove of assets for JJ McCarthy or any of the other quarterback prospects. Without the type of offer that forces their hand, Arizona will likely be comfortable staying where they are and drafting the top non-quarterback prospect on their board.
If one of the top three teams falls in love with Marvin Harrison Jr. or Joe Alt, though, this would shake up the draft board significantly and open the door for a potential franchise-altering deal involving the Cardinals.
Arizona passes on Marvin Harrison Jr. to draft an offensive lineman
If Arizona keeps the fourth overall pick, the consensus is that they will use that selection to take Marvin Harrison Jr., a dynamic wide receiver prospect out of Ohio State. Harrison Jr. and Murray would form a dynamic duo together, instantly becoming one of the most lethal quarterback-wide receiver combinations in the league. However, the Cardinals would also benefit from adding a true franchise tackle to anchor their offensive line.
Offensive tackle prospect Joe Alt from Notre Dame is the consensus best lineman prospect in the draft, and he will almost certainly be available when Arizona is on the clock. Although the popular pick is for the Cardinals to add Harrison Jr., don't be shocked if their front office decides that protecting Murray's health and keeping their quarterback upright is more important than adding a downfield target for him to throw to.
Arizona deals Kyler Murray in draft night trade
Kyler Murray is a talented quarterback, but rumors have swirled about his standing in the Cardinals' organization for a long time. This leaves the door open for another shocking possibility if any of the top three quarterbacks are still on the board when Arizona is on the clock.
Rather than the conventional wisdom of trading the pick to a team that is desperate for a franchise signal caller, the Cardinals could keep the pick, draft their new franchise QB, and trade Murray to a team that needs a quarterback. This would reset the clock, giving them a signal caller on a rookie-scale contract.
Alternatively, there's an even riskier version of this option if Arizona's front office really wants to gamble.
If the Cardinals were to make a change at quarterback, they have probably done their due diligence on all quarterbacks who are likely to be taken within the first three rounds. This means they have gotten to know guys like Spencer Rattler, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.
If the team's front office truly believes that any of these three players have the potential to be a franchise quarterback, they could trade the fourth overall pick to a quarterback-needy team and also trade Murray to another team that is desperate for a quarterback.
This would return an absolutely massive haul of draft assets and young players, and would likely result in the Cardinals having the best roster in the league outside of the quarterback position within the next three years. Arizona could then select their quarterback of choice among the second-tier players.
There is no doubt that would be incredibly risky, but if they trust their scouting department and their scouts believe in one of those quarterbacks to become a star, this is a route they could go.