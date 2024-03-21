The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but one player is not going to make the team a playoff contender next season. Kyler Murray and company need as much help as they can get in the next few seasons, so dealing this pick makes a lot of sense. If they do decide to go that route, here are the best Cardinals trade options with the No. 4 pick in the draft.
Sitting at No. 4, what the Cardinals are hoping for is that some team falls in love with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. If so, there might be an offer on the table that is too good to refuse.
The other Cardinals trade scenario is that a team in front of them — most likely the New England Patriots at No. 3 — skips the QBs and takes Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He is the prospect who would help the Cardinals most, and with him off the board and either LSU QB Jayden Daniels or North Carolina QB Drake Maye still on it, another team will be chomping at the bit to move up.
With these two scenarios out there, here are the best Cardinals trade options with the No. 4 pick in the draft.
Denver Broncos
This is probably as far as the Cardinals want to move back in the draft, trading with the Broncos at No. 12. A trade with Denver may get them the biggest haul, though. To go back to 12, Arizona will ask for at least 12 and 76 (Round 3) in 2024 and a first in 2025.
Sean Payton is desperate for a new quarterback after the failed Russell Wilson experiment and he may be willing to go up to No. 4 whether it is McCarthy, Daniels, or Maye left on the board.
All that said, if Harrison is still around, moving back will not only cost the Cardinals the Buckeyes wideouts but also the other top WR prospects, LSU’s Mailk Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze. So, the Cardinals may not do that unless the Broncos can sweeten the pot even more.
Minnesota Vikings
The Bears are staying at No. 1 to pick Caleb Williams, and the Washington Commanders are probably sticking at No. 2 to take a QB. We all know the Minnesota Vikings are loading up to trade up to take a signal-caller of their own, so the availability of this trade comes down to what the Patriots do.
If the Pats make a pick, then the Vikings will target a Cardinals trade, and this would give Arizona picks 11, 23 (from MIN), and 27(from HOU) in the first round. As good as Marvin Harrison Jr. is, three first-round picks will help the Cards more at this point.
If the Vikings make this offer for the Cardinals’ No. 4 spot, they should take it.
New York Giants
This would be a nice deal if it’s available to the Cardinals. The Giants are at No. 6 in the NFL draft, and reports are that they are loving JJ McCarthy. If this is the case and QBs go one, two, three, they may have to go up to four to get their signal-caller.
In this NFL draft scenario, the Cardinals only fall back two spots and pick up as second and a third or even a 2025 first. That’s pretty good value.
What it may mean is that Arizona misses out on Harrison. If they go to No. 6, there is a pretty good chance that the Los Angeles Chargers take the WR at No. 5. Still, only falling back two spots means that the Cardinals will still have their pick of Nabers or Odunze plus extra draft capital.