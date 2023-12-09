Arizona State Adam Miller has his transfer waiver denied by the NCAA, making him the latest athlete to run into this roadblock

Arizona State student-athlete Adam Miller had his transfer waiver denied by the NCAA per a tweet by CBS Sports College Basketball analyst John Rothstein. Rothstein posted a letter from Arizona State head basketball coach Bobby Hurley, who spoke about the decision.

Arizona State's Adam Miller — a two-time transfer — had his waiver denied by the NCAA. https://t.co/EJ3wI9nvbv — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 9, 2023

Hurley said,

“I have just been notified that the NCAA has chosen to deny Adam's waiver. After spending the last few months with Adam as we awaited the decision, I know this news does not come easy for him. My primary focus is Adam's mental health and ensuring he has the proper support and care during this difficult time.

Since arriving on campus, Adam has excelled as a student-athlete. I cannot emphasize enough how impressed I am with Adam's character and integrity. He is an integral member of this program. Despite Adam's diligence and dedication to providing the NCAA any additional information they needed for his mental health case, his waiver was still denied.

I know Adam and his family will look to appeal and fight for what is right. We will continue to support him both privately and publicly as we seek to appeal this decision by the NCAA.”

Waiver denials have been a major storyline in college athletics, affecting several football and basketball players. In January, the NCAA voted to limit waivers for student-athletes that were two-time transfers. The NCAA made an exemption for players to apply if a mental health condition or injury caused the conditions of their transfer.

Miller started his college journey at Illinois in the 2020-2021 season before transferring to LSU. He was a medical redshirt in the 2021-2022 season after suffering an ACL injury. He played for the Tigers in the 2022-2023 season.