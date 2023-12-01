The former Notre Dame standout leaves the Sun Devils after an injury-marred 2023 campaign.

One year after joining the Sun Devils, Arizona State football's Drew Pyne is headed back to the transfer portal. The move was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel Friday afternoon. Pyne's transfer comes after a short-lived tenure in Tempe that was marred by injury. After applying for a medical redshirt, Pyne is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining.

His last game for the Sun Devils came on September 23rd against the USC Trojans, where he went 21-for-36 for 221 yards, including two touchdown passes.

Before his transfer to Arizona State football following the 2022 season, Pyne had a standout career at Notre Dame. In 2022, he compiled an 8-2 record with the Irish, completing 164 of 254 passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdown passes, and six interceptions. He ranked 20th in the nation that year with an individual passer rating of 155.3.

Pyne opted to depart South Bend when he and his camp disagreed with bringing in a transfer quarterback — Marcus Freeman, to compete with him after such a successful season.

While it's not yet known which schools will be interested in Pyne's forthcoming age 23 season, he'll be a valuable asset in this year's transfer portal. While it'd be vital to label Pyne a “dual-threat” quarterback, he does possess enough speed to threaten defenses, pick up short yardage with his legs when needed, and open opportunities in the running game. Scouts have also touted Pyne's giant arm, which can make all necessary passes downfield.

The 6'0″ 190-pound Pyne is a New Canaan (Connecticut) High School graduate.