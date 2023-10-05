The North Carolina Tar Heels got huge news when the NCAA revealed that wide receiver Tez Walker is now eligible after his waiver was previously denied. Right after that, Colorado football fans began pounding the table asking for OT Tyler Brown's waiver to be reversed. Brown is also a two-time transfer just like Walker, and he came and followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State to the Colorado football program but also had his waiver denied.

So, with the NCAA's decision to reverse Walker's waiver, Colorado football fans want the same for Brown.

LET TYLER BROWN BACK — Erik Morse (@erockkid) October 5, 2023

Let Tyler brown play!! https://t.co/xtoTf2MHIG — Joshua Lundquist (@Lundquist11) October 5, 2023

What about Colorado’s Tyler Brown who relies on his coaching staff and football to help him cope with mental illness 🤷🏽‍♂️🤔 @t_brown56 @NCAA @NCAAFootball @RivalsPortal https://t.co/tnzLLynIsc — IGOTTIMETODAY (@Reallytheitgirl) October 5, 2023

The initial ruling by the NCAA on Brown brought a strong reaction from Deion Sanders, and rightfully so. But Brown will be eligible to play in the 2024 season, although there are a number of reasons why he made the move, very similar to that of Walker. Brown cited mental health reasons as being part of his decision to head and join the Colorado football program, and he transferred from Louisiana to Jackson State previously.

The NCAA's decision on the two-time transfers has been met with much criticism, and the decision to reinstate Walker surely is going to go over well. Now everybody will wait to see if they make the same choice with Tyler Brown and Colorado, although that remains to be seen.

If Colorado somehow gets Brown to play this year and the NCAA changes its mind, it would be a massive boost to the Buffs offense and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has lost back-to-back games against Oregon and USC.