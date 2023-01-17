The Arkansas Razorbacks family is in mourning following the news of the death of its beloved mascot, Tusk V, last Sunday. According to the Razrorbacks’ website, Tusk V passed away due to natural causes. Tusk V was a fixture on the sidelines during Arkansas football games.

Tusk V, the live mascot of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 15, 2023, at his home outside of Dardanelle, Ark. Tusk V died of natural causes and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm.

Tusk V was a live mascot for Arkansas football and other Razorbacks events starting in 2019 until 2022, becoming one of the most loved figures among Arkansas fans.

In addition to leading the Hog Walk and appearing on the sidelines at home football games, Tusk V made numerous annual appearances at a variety of Razorback sporting events and other functions throughout the state. During his reign, Tusk V also participated in two One Razorback Roadshows across the state of Arkansas, connecting and interacting with fans of all ages, including eating grapes from the hands of his adoring fans.

During Tusk V’s time as the Razorbacks’ live mascot, Arkansas football had been to two bowl games and won in both, the latest being the Liberty Bowl victory late last December against the Kansas Jayhawks. A year prior, Arkansas football earned an invite to the Outback Bowl and took down the Penn State Nittany Lions in that contest.

Arkansas football will sorely miss Tusk V’s presence but he will be forever remembered by the Razorbacks community.