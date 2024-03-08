Alabama looks to break a losing skid as they face Arkansas. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arkansas-Alabama prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Alabama comes into the game sitting at 20-10 on the year and 12-5 in conference play. That places them tied for second in the SEC. It is a four-way tie with South Carolina, Auburn, and Kentucky. Still, Alabama has now lost three of four games. First, it was a 22-point loss to Kentucky. They followed up that with a win over Ole Miss. They would then fall by seven to Tennessee and 18 to Florida.
Meanwhile, Arkansas is 15-15 on the year, while sitting 6-11 in conference play. They have also lost two of their last three. First, they fell at home to Vanderbilt by three, before a nine-point loss to Kentucky on the road. Last time out they did get the win though. At home against LSU, they would win by 11.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Arkansas-Alabama Odds
Arkansas: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +860
Alabama: -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -1600
Over: 174.5 (-106)
Under: 174.5 (-114)
How to Watch Arkansas vs. Alabama
Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arkansas ranks 109th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 101st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 141th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year. Arkansas comes in 59th in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 188th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. Tramon Mark comes in leading the offense. He has 16.8 points per game this year and is shooting 48.8 percent from the field. He is joined in scoring well by Khalif Battle. Battle comes in with 14.0 points per game this year, while he is shooting 40.3 percent from the field.
Arkansas ranks 180th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They rank 203rd in the nation in defensive rebounding rates, while 280th in offensive rebounding rates this year. Trevon Brazile leads the way here. He comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game but has not been as solid in rebounding since coming back from injury. Makhi Mitchell is second on the team with 4.5 boards per game, while Tramon Mark has 4.4 rebounds per game.
Arkansas sits 332nd in the nation in opponent points per game, but they are 154th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Mark has been solid on defense this year, coming in with 1.2 steals per game, while also having .9 blocks per game. Still, Arkansas has just 6.0 steals per game this year, while turning over the ball 11.8 times per game on the season.
Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win
Alabama is ranked ninth in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked first in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 108th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Alabama sits first in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 11th in the nation in effective field goal percentage and fifth in shooting efficiency. Mark Sears leads the team on offense this year. He has 21.1 points per game, shooting 50.9 percent this year, and 44.2 percent from three-point range. Further, Sears is second on the team in assists with 4.0 per game. Meanwhile, Aaron Estrada is second on the team in points this year, with 13.5 points per game, while he leads the team with 4.4 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Grant Nelson and Rylan Griffen. Nelson comes in with 11.9 points per game on the season, while Griffen comes in with 11.1 points per game.
Alabama is 14th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are also 19th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year, while sitting 233rd in defensive rebounding rate. Grant Nelson comes in leading the way in rebounding this year. He has 5.5 rebounds per game this year, while Estrada also has 5.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, two other players come into the game with over four rebounds per game this year.
Alabama is 342nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 142nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Estrada and Sears lead the way here as well. Sears leads the team with 1.7 steals per game, while Estrada has 1.6 per game. Meanwhile, Grant Nelson has 1.5 blocks per game this year.
Final Arkansas-Alabama Prediction & Pick
Alabama has struggled as of late. They have covered just once in their last five games and lost three of their last five. Still, they are scoring well. The over has hit in eight of their last nine games overall. Arkansas has covered five of their last six, with the only game missing being the loss to Vanderbilt. They have also hit the over in nine of their last ten. With recent Arkansas success and Alabama struggles, this game may be closer than expected. All that will do is drive up the score. Take the over in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Arkansas-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Over 174.5 (-106)