The Alabama Crimson Tide had the best season in program history in 2023-24 reaching the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time. But since then, the team has seen a number of departures to the NBA Draft and to the transfer portal. But Alabama just secured a major transfer portal commitment from rival Auburn in talented guard Aden Holloway as per Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
While Aden Holloway didn’t exactly have a huge season as a freshman for Auburn, it’s still a big pickup for Alabama as he has quite a bit of untapped potential. He’ll play a big role and help address the losses the program has taken since the end of their season.
Following the Crimson Tide’s Final Four run, they have seen Mark Sears declare for the NBA Draft, although he maintained his college eligibility, and Rylan Griffen, Kris Parker, Davin Cosby, Sam Walters and Nick Pringle to the transfer portal.
Aden Holloway will join former Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette and former South Florida forward Chris Youngblood as the incoming transfer portal additions. Alabama head coach Nate Oats will have his work cut out for him as they attempt to carry over this past season’s momentum in 2024-25.
The Crimson Tide also have a talented 2024 recruiting class coming in for 2024-25 with Derrion Reid, Aiden Sherrell and Naas Cunningham.
Aden Holloway can have a breakout season for Alabama
Aden Holloway has the potential to be one of, if not the biggest impact player from the transfer portal next season. He is oozing with potential. A former McDonald’s All-American and a five-star recruit, Holloway could have a breakout year while donning a Crimson Tide jersey.
This past season, Holloway was a regular starter for Auburn starting 26 of the 35 games he played in at a little over 2o minutes per game. He averaged 7.3 points per game, 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists with splits of 31.8 percent shooting from the field, 30.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.4 percent shooting from the field.
Obviously Holloway’s shooting numbers are what stand out the most. Simply put, for a guard he’s going to have to be more efficient if he wants to make a big impact this upcoming season. He’s probably going to be coming off the bench for Alabama but should play a significant role.
During Auburn’s SEC Tournament championship win over Florida, Holloway finished with seven points and two rebounds while shooting 1-3 from three point range in 18 minutes. During Auburn’s first round NCAA Tournament upset loss to Yale, he finished mustered only one rebound and one steal missing all of his five shot attempts and going scoreless.
Nate Oats will have a revamped roster for 2024-25
With five key players departing, and possibly six depending on what Mark Sears ultimately decides to do, Nate Oats will have a much different roster for the upcoming season. It’s still going to be a talented group though and Alabama should be able to build off of the 2023-24 season.
During his tenure at Alabama, Oats has compiled a record of 117-54. He’s led the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament in four of the five years he’s been at the helm. He was a target for Kentucky after the departure of John Calipari to Arkansas, but he turned down the offer.