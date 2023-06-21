AS Roma has secured the signing of Evan N'Dicka on a free transfer, completing a deal that sees the French defender join the Italian club on a five-year contract, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The official confirmation of the move has delighted Roma fans, who are eager to see N'Dicka bolster their defensive line.

The 23-year-old defender expressed his excitement about joining AS Roma, citing the club's history and prestige as influential factors in his decision. N'Dicka praised the city of Rome, describing it as a fantastic place that truly lives and breathes football.

N'Dicka arrives at Roma after his successful stint with German club Eintracht Frankfurt. During his time there, he showcased his defensive prowess and demonstrated his potential as a top-class talent. Now, the Frenchman is ready to take on a new challenge and contribute to Roma's ambitions.

AS Roma, led by their ambitious ownership and newly appointed manager, is determined to build a competitive squad capable of challenging for titles. The acquisition of N'Dicka adds quality and depth to the team's defensive options, further strengthening their backline.

With his combination of physicality, technical ability, and tactical intelligence, N'Dicka is expected to thrive in the Italian Serie A. His arrival comes as a boost to the club's defensive unit, as Roma aims to solidify their position among the top teams in the league.

With the signing of Evan N'Dicka, AS Roma has taken a significant step forward in their quest for glory, adding a promising young talent to their ranks. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on N'Dicka as he looks to make his mark in Italian football and help Roma achieve their ambitions.