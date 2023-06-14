AS Roma has secured the services of Evan N'Dicka, with the French defender completing his medical examinations and signing a contract with the club, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The deal, expected to be officially announced next week, will keep N'Dicka at Roma until June 2028.

N'Dicka joins AS Roma as a free agent after his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expired. The 23-year-old center-back has been highly regarded for his defensive abilities and versatility on the pitch, making him an attractive prospect for several clubs.

The signing of Evan N'Dicka is a significant move for Roma as they aim to strengthen their defensive line for the upcoming seasons. The club has been actively pursuing reinforcements in the transfer market, and N'Dicka's arrival adds depth and quality to their backline.

Although an official statement is yet to be released, the deal has been finalized and sealed, ensuring N'Dicka's commitment to Roma. The young defender is expected to join his new teammates soon to begin preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Roma fans will be eager to see N'Dicka in action and witness how he adapts to the Italian top flight. Known for his physical presence, technical skills, and composure on the ball, N'Dicka has the potential to make a significant impact in Serie A.

The acquisition of N'Dicka demonstrates Roma's ambition and commitment to building a competitive squad capable of challenging for honors. With the new signing secured, the club can now focus on further strengthening their roster and addressing other areas of need.

As N'Dicka officially becomes a part of the Roma family, supporters eagerly await the unveiling and look forward to seeing him make a positive contribution on the pitch.