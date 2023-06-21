AS Roma are working on a deal to bring back Spanish defender Diego Llorente to the club. After the end of his loan at Leeds United, the Spaniard has been subject to a permanent transfer to either Roma or Leeds.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants are on the verge of signing Llorente from Leeds United. The talks are in the final stages, and personal terms are already agreed. Previously, the Europa League finalists have also agreed a fee of £9.5m to sell Justin Kluivert to Bournemouth. However, personal terms are yet to be agreed between both parties.

Sky Sports reports that both clubs are yet to agree on a fee for Llorente. It is reported that AS Roma refused to secure his permanent signature at the end of last season. The Giallorossi reportedly refused an offer of €18 million at the end of the season. However, there is optimism within the club that Llorente could return to his former club.

Leeds United got relegated from the Premier League this season, which increases the chances of Llorente not staying at Elland Road. Despite not being able to win the Europa League final, AS Roma can still provide Europa League football to the Spaniard. Llorente's representatives would look at that and wouldn't like to see their client in the Championship next season. Moreover, Roma's hierarchy would do everything to make this transfer window a success for Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach has already demanded a top window from the Roma hierarchy if they want him as their coach for next season. The former Manchester United manager was linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain and Saudia Arabia this summer.