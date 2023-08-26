AS Roma are set to make a move for Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgium forward is surplus to requirements at Chelsea after being dropped to the U21s by manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager has reportedly not spoken to him once since his appointment as Chelsea manager.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, AS Roma are making a push to sign Lukaku this summer. The deal between Giollorossi and Chelsea would be a season-long loan. Roma's club director and CEO are in direct contact with the Chelsea hierarchy regarding a potential loan move. Loan fee and salary is being discussed between both representatives. It is important for Chelsea to give the green light for this move to happen.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was asked about a potential move for the former Everton man. He said, “Lukaku deal? The club told me that we will sign one more striker after Serdar Azmoun, and that makes me happy. It’s difficult for me to comment now on Azmoun as he hasn’t signed yet, Imagine on Lukaku, who’s a Chelsea player.”

AS Roma have already confirmed the signing of Serdar Azmoun from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan. The deal involves the option to buy the player for €12m. The addition of Lukaku will be a boost to Mourinho's plans with Giallorossi. He can perfectly play a two-striker formation of Azmoun and Lukaku with Paulo Dybala sitting behind them. Moreover, he knows the Belgian forward considering they have worked together at Chelsea and Manchester United before.